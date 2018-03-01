Sofapaka emerged winners in the battle of the 'Big Cats' after edging out AFC Leopards 2-1 on Wednesday.

Sofapaka 2-1 AFC Leopards: Ingwe clawed in battle of 'Cats'

A second-half goal from Kevin Kimani subjected Ingwe to their first defeat of the campaign, coming barely three days after they had floored Ulinzi Stars.

Ezekiel Odera scored the lone goal for AFC Leopards but that was not enough to aid Robert Matano to victory as pressure continues to mount on the former Bidco United tactician.

Sofapaka took the lead just two minutes into the opening whistle through Ugandan import Umaru Kasumba. Kasumba connected a well delivered cross from Stephen Waruru to open the account before Odera canceled the lead in the 25th minute.

But Kimani came back with a second-half match-winning goal to hand coach Sam Ssimbwa his second victory of the season, a win that may bring back some shreds of hope in the heart of the Ugandan tactician.

The defeat left Ingwe languishing on 13th position in the 18-team league table while Batoto Ba Mungu moved up ten places to 7th on the log on seven points.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia moved back to the summit despite playing out to a barren draw with Tusker FC. K’Ogalo took their point tally to 10, same as Mathare United but the Dylan Kerr coached side are enjoying super goal difference.

Sofapaka XI: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Yusuf Juma, Rogers Aloro, Moussa Omar, Kilume Mohammed, Stephen Waruru, Elli Asieche, Umaru Kasumba, Michael Odour and Kepha Aswani.

Subs: Emmanuel Opiyo, Humphrey Okoti, Hillary Echesa, Bernard Mangoli, Kennedy Odour, Kevin Kimani and Ibrahim Kitawi.

AFC Leopards XI: Jairus Adira, Moses Mburu, Michael Kibwage, Robinson Kamura, Yusuf Mainge, Duncan Otieno, Whyvone Isuza, Baker Lukooya, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Marita and Ezekiel Odera,

Subs: Gabriel Andika, Eric Bekoe, Jaffery Owiti, Salim Abdalla, Victor Majid, Isaac Oduro and Ezekiel Otuoma.