Ayew sets sights on West Ham clash after leading Swansea City to FA Cup quarters

Jordan Ayew has set his sights on West Ham United clash after leading Swansea City to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, the Ghana international came off from the bench and immediately made his impact felt scoring just ten minutes after his introduction to propel the Swans past the Owls, with Nathan Dyer sealing the win.

And the 26-year-old, impressed with the victory, is looking forward to a similar fortune in Saturday’s English Premier League duel with David Moyes’ men at the Liberty Stadium.

“Great win last night! Come on Swans! Looking forward to our game this weekend! See you at the Liberty,” Ayew wrote on Instagram.

The former Olympique Marseille player has scored nine goals in 36 appearances this season and he will be looking to add to the tally in the encounter.

Also, Swansea, placed 18th in the log, will hope to seal a victory in the outing as they continue their relegation survival.