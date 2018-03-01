SuperSport United's priority has to be the league right now, says Eric Tinkler

SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler has not minced his words regarding Matsatsantsa’s priorities this season.

SuperSport are undergoing a resurgence of late as they are slowly returning to their best form following what has been a hectic last 12 months for the club due to their exploits on the continent.

“The energy is back because we gave the guys a break. Unfortunately, that cost us the Nedbank‚” Tinkler told The Sowetan.

“And that’s the effects that we have had from Caf,” he added.

However, with a new Caf Confederation Cup campaign on the horizon, SuperSport have decided not to prioritise the continental trophy in favour of guaranteeing a top eight position.

“It’s not a case of that we’re not going to take the Confed seriously‚” he said.

“It’s a competition that I love playing in. It’s a competition where I’d like to again go as far as I have been before. But our priority has to be the league right now,” he explained.

SuperSport are set to lock horns with Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the Confederation Cup qualification round, and Tinkler has revealed that it is unlikely that he will field his strongest side.

"So if you ask me: ‘Am going to field my strongest team?’ Probably not. Because of everything that we have experienced so far‚ it would be too great a risk for me,” he added.

Tinkler though, is looking forward to change of calendar and admits that the 2017 Confederation Cup finalist may again take the tournament seriously.

“Exactly. Once it falls in line with us‚ then obviously we would like to take it seriously again,” he said.

“But also we want to give other players an opportunity‚ like I did in the Nedbank Cup,” he continued.

“Nothing says they can’t go there and get the result. And nothing says that if we do secure our league position this season‚ we can’t take the Confed seriously then,” he concluded.