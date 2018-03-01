Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became Arsenal's record signing when he joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January.

What is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's net worth and how much does the Arsenal star earn?

The Gabon international moved to the Premier League for £56 million, and scored on his debut as Arsenal defeated Everton 5-1.

On the field Aubameyang is known for his speed in attack, while he is known for the speed of his car collection off the field.

The 28-year-old is a flamboyant personality, even going so far as to call himself a 'crazy kid' in his apology to Dortmund fans after leaving for Arsenal.

His craziness extends to stunts for his sponsors as well as a huge car collection. Goal investigates how much Aubameyang earns and the net worth of the Arsenal striker.

How much does Aubameyang earn?

Aubameyang's transfer to Arsenal broke the club's transfer record, but did not break the wage structure that Arsene Wenger has in place at the Emirates.

Wenger's approach at Arsenal ensures that wages do not spiral out of control like at other clubs, with £180,000-a-week wages making Aubameyang one of the top earners.

He signed a three-and-a-half year deal which will keep him with the Premier League club until 2021.

Timeframe

Earnings

Per second

29p

Per minute

£17.86

Per hour

£1,071

Per day

£25,714

Per week

£180,000

Per month

£780,000

Per year

£9,360,000



What sponsorship deals does Aubameyang have?

Aubameyang's best-known sponsor is Nike thanks to a stunt he pulled at Borussia Dortmund that got him into trouble with his parent club.

Having previously celebrated goals by wearing Batman and Spider-Man masks, Aubameyang marked a goal against Schalke in 2016-17 by donning a mask advertising Nike's new boot brand. However, due to Dortmund's partnership with Puma, the forward got in trouble with his club, picking up a £43k fine.

Aubameyang continues to be an ambassador for Nike, and wears Nike Hypervenom Phantom III DF, the same boot worn by Harry Kane and Samir Nasri.

What cars does Aubameyang own?

As one of the best paid players in the Bundesliga, he Gabon international built up quite a collection of sports cars, and has brought some of the left-hand-drive motors to England with him.

He drove his £150,000-valued gold Range Rover Sport to the airport to complete his move to Arsenal, but owns a car collection worth over £1m.

After selling his Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Aubameyang bought a new model, adding a black Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 to his collection and dubbing it the Batmobile.

When choosing which car to drive, Aubameyang has plenty of options including two Porsche Panameras and a Ferrari 488 Spider. These sit in his garage alongside a Ferrari 458 Italia, a gold Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 and an Audi R8 V10 Plus - also in gold.

How many social media followers does Aubameyang have?

Fans of the striker can follow Aubameyang's every move on his social media accounts, as he is very active on Instagram, posting regular photos and videos as well as stories on his feed.

His Instagram account is hugely popular, with over 6.4m followers from around the world. Aubameyang's Twitter is less active, but still boasts around 900k followers. Similarly, his Facebook page is liked by over 600k fans.

What is Aubameyang's net worth?

Before his transfer to Arsenal, Aubameyang's net worth was estimated at €12m by Muzul, which converts to £10.5m.

A successful spell in the Premier League could see his value rise, especially if he can replicate the form he had in the Bundesliga, where he became the first non-German player to score over 30 goals in a single season.

At Saint-Etienne, he lifted the Coupe de la Ligue once, and just added the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup while at Borussia Dortmund. He also was named African Player of the Year in 2015 and is one of the most marketable stars on his home continent, especially in Gabon.