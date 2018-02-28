Borussia Dortmund plan to step up talks with Marco Reus over a new contract, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks

The Germany international has 18 months remaining on his deal at Signal Iduna Park and has yet to agree to an extension.

Reus only returned from a cruciate ligament injury in February and has scored twice in his last two Bundesliga appearances, against Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg.

Zorc says the 28-year-old did not want to discuss new terms while he recovered but now expects negotiations to pick up pace.

"We totally understood that Marco did not want to enter contract talks during his injury," he told Sport Bild.

"And, of course, we will now intensify the talks."

Reus, who moved to Dortmund from Gladbach in 2012, has been linked with a possible move to Liverpool.

However, it is reported in Germany that the player's representatives have already held preliminary talks with Dortmund officials over a new contract.

Dortmund coach Peter Stoger recently labelled Reus "indispensable" following his return from injury amid speculation of a potential summer transfer.

"If he's fit and well he is indispensable for any team," Stoger said of the 28-year-old.

"We will do it the same way as we handled it last week. We speak to him constantly because he knows his body very well, because he knows how well he is, and because it is just as important to us as it is to him that he stays healthy.

"So, we will decide soon how we manage his role. It was always in our minds [that he would be rested], but if he feels well, he is indispensable for this team."