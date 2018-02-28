Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has showered encomium on Sammy Ameobi for his impact on the team.

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson salutes Sammy Ameobi’s impact

The Anglo-Nigerian who joined the Macron Stadium outfit as a free agent in the summer has scored four goals in 25 appearances amid several eye-catching displays.

Asides his output, the manager disclosed that the former Newcastle United forward is always an inspiration to the rest of the players, on and off the field, which he is counting on when they play host to Preston North End in their next English Championship clash.

“You can see Sammy wants to win,” Parkinson told The Bolton News.

“I’ve had a good chat with him about becoming a bigger influence in the group.

“Obviously because of his talent, players look up to him but more and more in the dressing room he’s one of many geeing the lads up and demanding more, higher standards. That’s the next part of Sammy’s development.

“We need that from everyone. That attitude has been first class and we’ll need it again in what will be a very competitive game against Preston.”