TEAM NEWS: Tusker name team to face Gor Mahia

Tusker FC has named its finest eleven to face Gor Mahia in a mid-week league match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

All eyes will be on Timothy Otieno, who will be facing his former employers. Otieno joined Tusker from Gor Mahia last January after he was released by the defending champions.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Innocent Wafula, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Harun Shakava, Lawrence Juma, Ephraim Guikan, Humphrey Mieno, Eliud Lokuwam and George Odhiambo.

Subs: Peter Odhiambo, Wesley Onguso, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Meddie Kagere, Francis Kahata and Kevin Omondi,

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eugene Asike, Bonventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Robert Achema, Timothy Otieno, Amos Asembeka and Boniface Muchiri.

Reserves: Bryne Omondi, Lawrence Kasadha, David Mwangi, Edwin Lavatsa, Jackson Macharia, Peter Nzuki and Mathew Odongo.