Gor Mahia make changes in starting squad to face Tusker

Bonface Oluoch has been handed another start despite conceding an easy goal against Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.
Kerr has also handed new signing Eliud Lokuwam his first start as they take on Tusker in a mid-week match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.
Gor Mahia will be hunting for their fourth straight win of the season asTusker goes out for a second.
Gor Mahia XI: Bonface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Innocent Wafula, Haron Shakava, Charles Momanyi, Cercidy Okeyo, Lawrence Juma, Humphrey Mieno, Eliud Lokuwam, Ephraim Guikan and George Odhiambo.
Reserves: Peter Odhiambo, Wesley Onguso, Bonface Omondi, Bernard Ondiek, Kevin Omondi, Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere.
Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eugene Asike, Bonventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Robert Achema, Timothy Otieno, Amos Asembeka and Boniface Muchiri.
Reserves: Bryne Omondi, Lawrence Kasadha, David Mwangi, Edwin Lavatsa, Jackson Macharia, Peter Nzuki and Mathew Odongo.