Gor Mahia make changes in starting squad to face Tusker

Bonface Oluoch has been handed another start despite conceding an easy goal against Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.

TEAM NEWS: Gor Mahia make changes in the squad to face Tusker

Kerr has also handed new signing Eliud Lokuwam his first start as they take on Tusker in a mid-week match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Gor Mahia will be hunting for their fourth straight win of the season asTusker goes out for a second.

Gor Mahia XI: Bonface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Innocent Wafula, Haron Shakava, Charles Momanyi, Cercidy Okeyo, Lawrence Juma, Humphrey Mieno, Eliud Lokuwam, Ephraim Guikan and George Odhiambo.

Reserves: Peter Odhiambo, Wesley Onguso, Bonface Omondi, Bernard Ondiek, Kevin Omondi, Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eugene Asike, Bonventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Robert Achema, Timothy Otieno, Amos Asembeka and Boniface Muchiri.

Reserves: Bryne Omondi, Lawrence Kasadha, David Mwangi, Edwin Lavatsa, Jackson Macharia, Peter Nzuki and Mathew Odongo.