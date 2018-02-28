The 1st of March 2018 sees the return of the Saudi Pro League with a few strong encounters, mainly the big clash between Al Ittihad and Al Shabab.

Saudi Pro League: All you need to know for matchweek 23

Looking at the league table, Al Hilal are top with 46 points followed by Al Ahli with 42 points. Al Faisaly come in 3rd with 33 points, ahead of Al Nassr by two points, and Al Ittihad are in 5th place with 30 points. The fight for the 3rd spot in the league (which qualifies the team into next year’s Asian Champions League) will most certainly increase the intensity in the coming weeks.

The fixtures include a tough challenge on Thursday for Al Ahli, who want to keep going after top spot by facing Qassim’s Al Taawoun; a side without any pressures, as they sit far from relegation and away from a race for the 3rd place spot.

On the same night, Al Ittihad face Al Shabab in the biggest game of the week, although both sides are not performing too well in the league this season. However, Al Shabab will be looking for revenge after losing 3-1 to Al Ittihad in the King’s Cup last week.

Al Hilal won’t have it easy this round either, when they face surprise package of the season Al Faisaly. The Blue Wave will be looking to keep their point cushion in top spot after the departure of Diaz, while Al Faisaly set their sights on a Champions League qualifier.

Al Nassr may benefit the most from this week’s matches, as they face last placed Al Raed and need an Al Hilal win at the same time to ensure that they can regain 3rd spot.

Absences – suspensions and injuries