Revealed: Why Man Utd didn't sign Hummels & Muller under Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal has confirmed he wanted to sign Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller for Manchester United during his reign at Old Trafford.

The two Bayern Munich stalwarts, Hummels a central defender and Muller an attacking midfielder, were the subject of intense interest from United in the summer of 2014.

Hummels has since revealed that he was "very close" to moving to the Premier League, but Van Gaal has now seemingly suggested that United opted against rubber-stamping the transfer due to his patchy form.

"I wanted to sign Hummels for Manchester United," he told SportBild . "But, because at that time he was coming out of a poorer season, we didn't do it in the end."

Muller, however, was a rather different story, with Van Gaal desperate to acquire the Germany international.

Reports at the time claimed that both Bayern and Muller were unreceptive to a deal, although the player has since admitted to "considering" the prospect of a €100 million move.

Van Gaal added: "I can confirm that I wanted Muller. But there was nothing we could do.

"FC Bayern made it clear that they would not sell him."