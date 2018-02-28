Kepha Aswani is set to face former side AFC Leopards in a league match on Wednesday at Narok Stadium.

Kepha Aswani set to face AFC Leopards in mid-week clash

Batoto ba Mungu coach Sam Ssimbwa has paraded a strong side to face Ingwe, with Aswani starting for the first time since signing for the side.

Mathias Kigonya will as usual start in goal, shielded by Rodgers Aloro while Aswani will play alongside Umaru Kasumba and Stephen Waruru.

Sofapaka starting XI: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Yusuf Juma, Rogers Aloro, Moussa Omar, Kilume Mohammed, Stephen Waruru, Elli Asieche, Umaru Kasumba, Michael Odour and Kepha Aswani.

Subs: Emmanuel Opiyo, Humphrey Okoti, Hillary Echesa, Bernard Mangoli, Kennedy Odour, Kevin Kimani and Ibrahim Kitawi.