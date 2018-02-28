KPL leaders Mathare United lose to Kenya U-20 in friendly

Mathare United have finally lost their first match since the start of 2018 season, albeit in a friendly on Wednesday.

KPL leaders Mathare United handed first defeat by junior U-20 NT

The league toppers went down to Kenya U-20 team by a solitary goal in a build-up match staged at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

Musa Masika, a brother to Chinese Super League star Ayub Timbe, grabbed the lone goal of the match. The junior team are preparing for a friendly against Tanzania and a two-legged friendly against Egypt later in March.

Coach Francis Kimanzi used the friendly to prepare the 'Slum Boys' for their weekend league match against Thika United.

Mathare United are currently topping the 18-team league table after accumulating 10 points.