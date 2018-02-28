Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed the importance of having Percy Tau in his side.

Percy Tau is to Sundowns what Cristiano Ronaldo is to Real Madrid, says Pitso Mosimane

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks at Chloorkop in recent times and his goalscoring contribution certainly cannot go unnoticed.

Tau has banged home nine league goals this season already and has registered six assists, making him arguably the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most dangerous player.

However, many have questioned Masandawana’s overreliance on Tau.

In the Brazilians last three games, it has been the Witbank-born playmaker who continued to make headlines as he has scored three goals in as many matches in all competitions.

Nonetheless, the Sundowns head coach is not too fazed by this, as he compared his team's reliance on Tau to that of some of the best players in the world.

“For me Percy is like Real Madrid relying on Cristiano Ronaldo, it is Barcelona over-relying on Messi and Tottenham Hotspur relying on Harry Kane. He is what we have and this boy is scoring goals,” Mosimane told the media.

Meanwhile, Tau has certainly welcomed the added responsibility with open arms leading the 53-year-old mentor to praise Tau’s leadership skills even hinting that he could potentially be a future Sundowns captain.

“It is unbelievable. He forces his way in and taking it on his shoulders; he is a leader,” Mosimane said of Tau.

“A performance like this week-in and week-out is impressive. It says to me maybe the boy is a future captain of Sundowns,” Mosimane concluded.

Despite Tau’s achievements this season, there is still eight games to go in the PSL as Sundowns look to hold on to their top spot.

Next up for the Tshwane giants is a trip to Durban to take on AmaZulu, a side who are only one of six teams to take a full set of points off the former Caf Champions League winners this season, and Sundowns will hope that this time around Tau’s impressive form can give them the much needed three points.