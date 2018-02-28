Tusker will have to ‘park the bus’ to snatch at least a point from Gor Mahia when two of Kenya’s top teams clash on Wednesday.

Are Tusker planning to 'park the bus' against Gor Mahia?

Gor Mahia snatched the trophy from Tusker last season and coach Sam Timbe must really be thinking of the best revenge to serve his opponents.

But the Brewers know too well that they will face opposition oozing with confidence having pumped in ten goals from three matches this campaign.

Gor Mahia are yet to lose a match this season and are second on the log with nine points; one shy off league leaders, Mathare United.

Tusker veteran goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng knows the task of facing K'Ogalo and a point will be a satisfactory result for the custodian.

“Gor Mahia are probably the best team this season. They have won all their matches and picking a point from them will be a bonus,” skipper Ochieng said ahead of the duel to be staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Unlike Gor Mahia, Tusker have only picked one win in three games; coupled with a lose to Chemelil Sugar and a draw against Posta Rangers.

With all statistics favouring the defending champions, a draw will surely be a good result for Timbe, whose side has only scored two goals this season.