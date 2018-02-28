Kakamega Homeboyz coach Mike Mururi resigns

Coach Mike Mururi has quit his job at Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Western-based side posted on their official twitter account that the tactician is no longer part of them. “We regret to announce that Head Coach Mike Mururi has tendered his resignation, with immediate effect.

“And while reluctantly accepting his resignation, The EC fully appreciates and respects his decision, and wishes him all the best in all his future endeavors.”

Mururi joined Homeboyz from Chemelil Sugar last season, leading the team to a top five finish last year for the first time.

Goal now understands that the coach is headed to Vihiga United where he is set to serve under current head coach Edward Manoah.