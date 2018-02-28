Azraai returns to take over at Negeri Sembilan

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Troubled Malaysia Super League side Negeri Sembilan have announced Azraai Khor Abdullah as their new head coach on Wednesday.

This will be his second stint at the Seremban-based side, after having earlier guided them from 2011 to 2012.

According to the club, German head coach Jorg Steinebrunner has stepped down from the head coach position.

The 65-year old coach, who won the legendary double-treble with Kedah in the 2006/7 and 2007/8 seasons, won the 2011 Malaysia Cup and the 2012 Charity Cup with the Deers.

He then coached Perak, T-Team FC, Kelantan and last coached Sabah in 2015.

Negeri Sembilan, who were promoted back to the top tier this season as one of the two replacement sides for Felda United and Terengganu FC II, are currently second last in the standings, having picked up only one win out of four league matches this season and lost the remaining three.