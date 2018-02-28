Jordan Ayew leads Swansea into FA Cup quarterfinals

Half-time substitute Jordan Ayew was on hand to lead Swansea City into the FA Cup quarterfinals after they handed Sheffield Wednesday a 2-0 defeat in their third consecutive replay in the competition.

The first leg had played out to be a goalless stalemate and with the nothing to get out of the opening 45 minutes, Carlos Carvalhal threw his highest goalscorer in at the interval; a move that would yield dividend ten minutes later.

The Ghana international was lucky to be at the perfect spot to convert a rebound after a Tom Carroll effort struck the woodwork twice. And in the 80th minute, winger Nathan Dyer was on hand to double the Swans’ lead after getting on the end of a Tammy Abraham pass.