The former Young Africans' information officer, Jerry muro, has yet again praised Emmanuel Okwi as the best footballer on the Tanzanian league and should not be compared to his rival, Obrey Chirwa.

Don't compare Chirwa to Emmanuel Okwi, he is irreplaceable - Muro

According to Kona ya Michezo, Muro said Okwi’s ability to adapt to different tactics and work as a team player gives him the edge, while Chirwa is inflexible and limited in terms of his ability to adapt to different tactical strategies.

"Okwi is a master in the collective and individual senses. But for Chirwa, that kind of linking up takes a lot. Okwi does everything well.

"Chirwa is not matured, he has no discipline because he often refuse to play for his team and it is typical unproffessional. They are incomparable," said Muro.

Emmanuel Okwi has 16 goals on his name after 19 appearances while Chirwa has scored a total of 11 league goals.