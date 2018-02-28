News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile
Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile

Swansea City end 54-year wait in FA Cup

AAP /

Swansea City beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in their fifth-round replay to reach the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 54 years.

First Draft: Derwin James
1:35

First Draft: Derwin James
First Draft: Bradley Chubb
1:27

First Draft: Bradley Chubb
MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
5:20

MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
First Draft: Lamar Jackson
1:50

First Draft: Lamar Jackson
First Draft: Josh Allen
1:47

First Draft: Josh Allen
Kyle Brandt: Sam Darnold is not an Andrew Luck type prospect
2:03

Kyle Brandt: Sam Darnold is not an Andrew Luck type prospect
Building the perfect running back with Reggie Bush
5:06

Building the perfect running back with Reggie Bush
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt: NC State defensive end Nick Chubb could be the star of the drat no one is talking about
2:15

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt: NC State defensive end Nick Chubb could be the star of the drat no one is talking about
Jason Pierre-Paul 2017 Season Highlights
3:02

Jason Pierre-Paul highlights | 2017 season
Does trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul change the New York Giants draft strategy?
1:05

Does trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul change the New York Giants' draft strategy?
Ian Rapoport: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
1:24

Ian Rapoport explains why the Giants traded Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
6:48

Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
 

Second-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer were enough for the hosts.

Swansea had been lifeless in front of a sparse crowd at the Liberty Stadium until Ayew tapped home a rebound from close range in the 55th minute.

Dyer then settled the contest against his manager Carlos Carvalhal's former club with 10 minutes remaining, slipping the ball through keeper Cameron Dawson's legs after being played in by Tammy Abraham.

Swansea last reached the quarter-finals of the competition in 1964, when they were known as Swansea Town.

That year, they went one stage further before losing to Preston North End in the semi-finals.

"1964 is a long time ago, I know because I was born in '65," Swansea's Portuguese manager Carvalhal told the BBC.

"Swansea have now made the best path in the Cup since then so it's a little part of history and we are happy about that.

"I'm very proud of my players."

The Swans will play Tottenham Hotspur or Rochdale in the quarter-finals.

Carvalhal would have seen little to be proud of in the first half, however, as Swansea struggled to create chances against their Championship opponents.

Swansea, battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, dominated the ball but would have fallen behind but for two smart saves in quick succession by Kristoffer Nordfeldt from Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

Their breakthrough arrived on 55 minutes when midfielder Tom Carroll let fly with an unstoppable drive that ricocheted off both posts before halftime substitute Ayew slotted in the rebound.

As Wednesday pushed forward, space opened up for Swansea and Dyer made the game safe on 80 minutes.

"At the break we weren't happy with the score," Carvalhal said.

"We needed more energy and intensity, so we brought on Martin Olsson and Jordan Ayew and they had a big impact...

"I think we deserved the win, but Sheffield Wednesday did well in the two games."

Back To Top