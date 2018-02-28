Lobi Stars' Akleche seeks nothing short of victory against Akwa United

Lobi Stars' Sunday Akleche is expecting his side to come victorious against Akwa United in Wednesday's rescheduled Week Nine encounter at the Aper Aku Stadium.

The Pride of Benue secured their second away result of the season in a 0-0 draw against MFM last Sunday, but they crashed to the eighth position on the league table.

And the midfielder is pleased with their away draw in Lagos and he assures they will come out strongly in the quest to improve their position against the Promise Keepers.

"We are happy with our draw against MFM. Though we hoped for victory, the point was good for us and a huge boost for our aspirations this season," Akleche told Goal.

"Everyone knows Lagos is a tough place to go, but we were really prepared for them, fought hard for it and glad we got.

"That's now in the past, and next for us is Akwa United. We are playing at home this time and that will be a great advantage for us, especially for our fans.

"We know Akwa are a tough team, there is nothing to debate about that, but Wednesday's game will definitely be a war between us.

"Each and every one of us is focused on the match. For us, the most important match, for now, is Wednesday's game and we will give it our best shot.

"We really need to win and win strongly as that will put is in a very good position. Getting on the top of the table will not be easy but we will work hard to achieve it."