Real Liga loss at Espanyol their own doing

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was left cursing his team's misfortune after Espanyol forward Gerard Moreno struck late to inflict a fifth Spanish La Liga on the champions.

Gerard Moreno scored against Real Madrid home to give Espanyol a first La Liga win in eight games.

Espanyol's 1-0 victory, courtesy of a last-minute goal, was the Catalan outfit's first over the Madrid side in 11 years.

The result left third-placed Real 14 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, seven behind city rivals Atletico and two ahead of Valencia - who all have a game in hand.

It represents a huge fall from the standards set last season when Los Merengues claimed the domestic title and European Cup double.

While they have one foot in the last eight of the Champions League with a 3-1 advantage over Paris Saint-Germain going into next week's return leg in the French capital, Zidane was at a loss to explain a La Liga campaign which includes losses to Real Betis, Girona, Barca, Villarreal and now Espanyol.

"Sometimes you just cannot understand this sport," Zidane told BeIN Sports.

"You have to take the bad times when they come, though.

"After five good results, playing well, unfortunately we just couldn't do it today.

"We started well but just didn't take our chances."

Zidane elected to rest top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for the mid-week trip to Espanyol and left Karim Benzema on the bench, with Gareth Bale starting up front.

One early header aside, the Welshman put in an insipid display against Espanyol which will only serve to reignite the debate in local media about his role in the team.

Zidane, however, declined to apportion blame.

"Things just didn't quite go right and there's many reasons behind that," he said.

"It's not because of one player at all.

"I'm angry for my players, because they conceded a goal in the last minute in a game in which the opposition did not enjoy many chances.

"It's tough but we'll bounce back."

Meanwhile, Girona remained in the fight for a Europa League spot by defeating Celta Vigo 1-0 at home, continuing their impressive debut season in the top flight.

Portu scored a 14th-minute winner to lift Girona to seventh, two points behind sixth-place Sevilla.

Celta dropped to ninth.