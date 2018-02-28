Gabriel Wassa is hopeful Akwa United can return to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League log with a win against Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium.

'We hope to be back on top' - Akwa United's Wassa eyes Lobi Stars upset

Abdu Maikaba's men are back from their 2-0 triumph over Hawks in the Caf Confederation Cup in Banjul and they will face the Pride of Benue in a rescheduled Week 9 tie on Wednesday.

And the former Rivers United defender believes their away impressive continental outing will absolutely arouse them to securing a favourable result in Makurdi.

"We are really proud of our performance and the victory against Hawk. Many never expected us to win in Banjul but we stayed strong and had great belief in ourselves," Wassa told Goal.

"It was not easy for us as we lost in the first leg at home despite we played really well and better against Hawk. Well, that's football. We are glad turning things around against them, especially in front of their fans too.

"Now, we are in Markudi to face Lobi [Stars]. It has been a good season for us so far and our latest win will really motivate us to surprise them at home.

“We currently have a strong mentality and working hard to win as many games we can either at home or away this season. We have two outstanding games and our hope is to be back on top of the league table. That's where we belong.

"Lobi are a strong side but we are hopeful on getting nothing short of victory, at worse a draw. We know some of the players and they will really fight hard after their draw against MFM. It will no doubt be a tough game, but we're confident we will beat them.”