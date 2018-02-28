News

Gaetan Bong signs Brighton and Hove Albion extension

Gaetan Bong has signed a contract extension that keeps him at Brighton and Hove Albion till the end of 2018-19 season.

The left-back joined the Seagulls from Wigan in the summer of 2015 and played a role in the side securing promotion to the English top-flight.

Bong has played in 15 Premier League games for Chris Hughton’s side and his impressive performance saw him rewarded with an extension.


“I’m very proud to sign a new contract with the club. I think we’re doing well and I just try to bring my positivity to the team,” Bong told club website.

“I’m happy here and I thank the club for the confidence they’ve shown in me. I will do everything I can to help the team stay in this league.

BONG PS

“Maybe it’s harder to play when you only have a one-year deal or a couple of months left on your contract, but I never think like that because when I’m on the pitch, I just think about playing.

“When you have a longer deal for yourself and your family, of course it’s a good thing, but if you’re not good on the pitch, even if you have a long deal, football can change so quick.

“You just have to think about being good on the pitch and then everything else will come.”

Brighton have had a superb season in the Premier League so far. The emphatic win over Swansea City over the weekend took them to 12th place in the top-flight log.

On Sunday, they face Arsenal at the Amex Stadium and Bong will be hoping to make his 16th league appearance - 19 in all competitions this term.

