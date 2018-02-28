AFC Cup 2018: Group Stage Matchday Two Review: West Zone

Matchday Two fixtures in the AFC Cup 2018 has come to an end in the West Zone. Here is what happened this week:

GROUP A:

Al Suwaiq 0-1 Air Force Club (Ali 85')

Defending champions Air Force Club clinched their first win of the campaign by beating Al Suwaiq 1-0 away on Monday, after a late winner from Karrar Ali.

Al Suwaiq were given an early jolt when midfielder Fahad Al Jalboubi was stretchered off halfway through the first-half. After a goalless half, Emad Mohsin almost put Air Force Club ahead in the 58th minute but for a save from the Al Suwaiq goalkeeper.

But the winner would eventually come five minutes from time when substitute Karrar Ali fired in a half-volley from a narrow angle to beat goalkeeper Al Rushaidi. They are now tied on points at the top of the group with Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera 1-0 Malkiya Club (Al-Taamari 60')

UAE's Al Jazeera won a closely-fought contest with Malkiya Club 1-0 to go top of the group on Monday.

At home, AlJazeera started the game well and should have taken the lead within 10 minutes, but Oday Al Jafal heading just over from Feras Shilbaya's cross. The home side dominated the first-half which ended goalless.

But around the hour mark, Al Jazeera got a well-deserved goal. Musa Al Taamari saw his initial shot saved the goalkeeper but he showed fantastic instincts to follow up and

GROUP B:

Al Zawraa 0-0 Al Jaish

Iraq's Al Zawraa played out a goalless draw against Al Jaish on Monday at home in Group B.

Al Zawraa were dealt an early blow when Saad Ahmed hobbled off in the first-half which finished without much action at either end.

After the break, Al Zawraa were put under a bit of pressure but they held on and almost snatched a win late on when Al Jaish goalkeeper Shaher Al Shakir had to pul off a great save towards the fag end of the match.

Both teams have now drawn their opening two fixtures.

Manama Club 0-1 Al Ahed (Zreik 70')

Bahrain's Manama Club fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Al Ahed on Monday as the Lebanese outfit went top of Group B.

Manama had the best chance in the first-half when Mohamed Issa headed Erick Luis’ free-kick just wide of Mehdi Khalil’s goal. But Al Ahed got the winner in the 70th minute through Ahmad Zreik who converted Mohammed Haidar's through pass with a left-footed strike.

Al Ahed had a chance to make it 2-0 when Haidar won a penalty late on but Nour Mansour’s spot-kick was saved by the Manama custodian. But they did not come to rue the miss as they sealed the result without much ado.

GROUP C:

Al Wahda 0-0 Dhofar Club

Oman's Dhofar Club registered their first point of the season after a stalemate against Al Wahda on Tuesday.

Syria's Al Wahda, after a draw in their previous game, could have gone ahead in the 27th minute but for Muayad Khouli's header from Shuaib Al Ali’s cross fly wide.

The home team's Bassel Moustafa then saw his shot saved in the 56th minute. But the biggest chance fell to Dhofar who saw Qasim Said breaking free on the left wing before squaring a pass for Vinicius Calamari who fluffed his lines with the goal at his mercy.

Al Wahda have now registered two consecutive draws in the group.

Al Ansar 1-3 Al Faisaly (Tall 48' - Mendy 7' Hayel 39' Ateyah 88')

Lebanon's Al Ansar were soundly beaten 4-3 at home by Jordan's Al Faisaly on Tuesday as the visitors went top of Group C.

Senegalese striker Dominique Mendy handed the visitors a dream start in the seventh minute when he headed in Oday Zahran’s cross. A dominant Al Faisaly soon doubled their lead as skipper Ahmed Hayel finished off a headed pass from Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Al Ansar got a goal back after the break when El Hadji Malick Tall outmuscled his marker and finished a half-volley. But the hopes of a comeback for Al Ansar were dashed by Bani Atiyah who powered home a left-footed finish to seal all three points for the visitors.