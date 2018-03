Harambee Starlets squad for Awcon named

Harambee Starlets coach Richard Kanyi has called to camp a total of thirty one players to prepare for the 2018 AWCON qualifiers.

Harambee Starlets squad for Awcon qualifiers named

Among those called up are experienced players in Wendy Achieng of Spedag, Oserian's Dorcas Shikobe and striker Neddy Atieno.

Speedy winger Mwanahalima Adams of Mombasa Olympics is also in the squad, and will be making up the attacking department that has Mary Kinuthia, as well as Esse Akida.

Kenya will play neighbors Uganda between April 2 and 10, 2018, with the winner facing a final qualifying match against Equatorial Guinea.

Starlets squad: Goalkeeper: Jenipher Adhiambo (Mathare United), Judith Osimbo (Nyakach Girls), Pauline Atieno (Makolanders) and Maureen Shimuli (Wadadia).

Defenders: Wendy Achieng (Spedag), Esther Nadika (Gaspo), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Pauline Musungu (Kakamega Leeds), Dorcas Anyango (Spedag), Euphresia Amwayi (Vihiga Queens), Christine Asuko (Makolanders), Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Mulupi (Eldoret Falcons), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens) and Jackline Musula (Mathare United).

Midfielders: Caroline Anyango (Spedag), Cheris Avilia (Spedag), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Caroline Kiget (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo), Purty Nyongesa (Makolanders) and Corazone Aquino (Vihiga Queens).

Attackers: Mary Kinuthia (Gaspo), Mwanahalima Adams (Mombasa Olympic), Mercy Achieng (Thika Queens), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Neddy Atieno (Makolanders), Esse Akida (Spedag) and Majorleen Nekesa (USA).