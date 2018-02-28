Gareth Bale equals David Beckham's record with 116th Liga appearance

Gareth Bale has equalled a record previously held by David Beckham after appearing in his 116th La Liga game.

The Wales international, 28, started for Real Madrid against Espanyol in Tuesday's clash.

And in doing so, he reached a mark that only Beckham had previously managed.

Bale now shares the record for the most Liga appearances made by a British player, which Beckham had previously set while also playing for Madrid in 2007.

The former Tottenham man moved to Madrid in 2013 in a world-record transfer, and in his first season scored in the Champions League final as the Merengues lifted the much sought-after Decima.

In total he has scored 61 goals in a Madrid shirt, compared to Beckham's 13.



Bale also boasts a far more impressive win ratio than the ex-Manchester United idol, having finished on the winning side 79 times, 13 more than Beckham.