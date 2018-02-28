Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in Real Madrid's latest Liga outing as the defending champions take on Espanyol on Tuesday.

Real Madrid team news: Ronaldo sits out Espanyol clash as Asensio starts

Rested ahead of next week's Champions League clash against PSG, the Portuguese forward was left out of the Madrid squad that visits Barcelona midweek.

Marco Asensio is rewarded for his fine recent form with a place up front alongside Gareth Bale, with Karim Benzema left on the bench.

Zinedine Zidane makes a total of five changes from the side that beat Alaves on Saturday.

Sergio Ramos returns to the first team, replacing Theo Hernandez, while Dani Carvajal drops to the bench in a further rotation.

There is also no place for Casemiro, who dropped out of the squad with a stomach complaint.

Marcos Llorente will start in the Brazilian's place, a rare starting opportunity for the young midfielder in an unfamiliar Madrid line-up.

Real Madrid XI: Navas; Nacho, Ramos, Varane, Achraf; Kovacic, Llorente, Isco, Vazquez; Bale, Asensio.

Substitutes: Casilla, Theo, Carvajal, Benzema, Mayoral, Oscar, Ceballos.

Espanyol XI: Lopez; David Lopez, Navarro, Aaron, Victor, Duarte; Darder, Sanchez, Piatti; Garcia, Gerard.