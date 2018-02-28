Mumbai City's Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 playoff dreams came crashing down after they were dealt a 5-1 drubbing by Delhi Dynamos at the JLN Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City have done well this season, says Alexandre Guimaraes

Head coach Alexandre Guimares saw the positive side to Mumbai's campaign and said that he has managed to Mumbai City stronger as a team.

"I think in my two years at the club, we talked about establishing the franchise as a competitive team and I think we have achieved that. Coming into the last week of the ISL with a chance to qualify for the playoff spots means we have done pretty well. A lot of teams are already out of the race before the last week started but we were still here," said Guimaraes.

"I think what we have done is make Mumbai stronger in the last two years as a club, a one which the Mumbai fans can be proud of. Today, nobody can say a bad thing about Mumbai due to the way we play and compete and I think we have been pretty successful to achieve that. The players have played their hearts out for this and I cannot ask anything more from them."

The Islanders struggled with their final pass in the attacking third throughout the game and had to resort to mostly long-range efforts to test the opponent's goalkeeper.

"I think we started pretty slowly today (Tuesday). It took us some time to figure out Delhi’s style of playing. So we could not really have any impact in the first-half. But we came to terms with their style of play, and in the second half, it was mostly us doing the attacking for the initial part.

After we scored the equalizer, there was a period of 10 to 15 minutes where we were completely on top of Delhi and peppering their goal with chances after chances. However, I think their second goal, which was a beauty by Matias Mirabajae, was the killer and once that went in, everything changed," Guimaraes signed off.