OFFICIAL: Muhoroni Youth relegated from NSL

It’s now official. Muhoroni Youth have been relegated from the National Super League 2018 season.

This follows failure by the club to honour three consecutive matches in the lower league. A communiqué by Football Kenya Federation competitions manager Frank Ogolla obtained by Goal confirmed the team’s relegation.

“We wish to notify you that Muhoroni Youth has been suspended and relegated from the National Super League 2018 season for not honouring three of their matches this season.

“In regard to the same and as per the regulations, all match results involving Muhoroni Youth have been nullified.”

Muhoroni Youth was relegated alongside Western Stima at the end of 2017 Kenyan Premier League season but moved to High Court to sue Football Kenya Federation and KPL seeking to be reinstated into the league.

The High Court dismissed Muhoroni Youth application but again the club further appealed against the ruling. As they waited for the verdict, the club failed to show up for their match against Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo last Sunday.

Before then, Mohoroni Youth failed to travel to Camp Toyoyo for a tie against KCB and Kenya Police at Muhorni Stadium.