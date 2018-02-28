News

Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile
Former Sundowns midfielder Mdaki surfaces in Jordan

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Former  Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Xolani Mdaki has joined Jordan Premier League side Mansheyat Bani Hasan in west Asia.

Mdaki quietyl parted ways with Royal Eagles in the National First Division after making only two appearances in the current campaign.

The 25-year-old joined Eagles after he was released by Chippa United in the off-season.





 


He has also turned out for Santos, Vasco Da Gama, FC Cape Town and Djurgarden in Sweden. 

Mdaki became the second African at the side after Senegal's Demba Dikata and he featured at the weekend in the 2-0 loss to Aqaba.

