Delhi Dynamos FC thrashed Mumbai City FC by 5-1 in a frantic game at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in the national capital on Friday. Nandhakumar Sekar (5'), Matias Mirabaje (73'), Manuel Arana (81'), Kalu Uche (84') and Lallianzuala Chhangte (90+1') scored for the home side while Everton Santos (49') got the sole goal for Mumbai on the night as their playoff hopes were dealt a cruel end.

ISL 2017-18: Five star Delhi Dynamos crush Mumbai City's playoff hopes in emphatic style

Keeping the fixture congestion in mind, Miguel Angel Portugal made as many as six changes to the starting XI that scripted an incredible come-from-behind victory against ATK in their last encounter. Top goal scorer Kalu Uche, along with livewire Lallianzuala Chhangte, Paulinho and Gabriel Cichero was given a rest. David Ngaihte started as the lone striker up front with Manuel Arana and Matias Mirabaje coming into the starting line up to provide the attacking impetus.

Alexandre Guimaraes, on the other hand, made just the two changes to the side that beat NorthEast United by 3-2 as Balwant Singh took the striker’s spot from Rafa Jorda while Gerson Vieira came in for Zakeer Mundampara. Achille Emana and Everton Santos, meanwhile, retained their roles of playing behind the striker.

Taking advantage of a lacklustre start by the visitors, the hosts went in front as early as the fifth minute with young Nandhakumar Sekar getting on the end of a nicely carved team move to apply a simple tap-in. The youngster won the ball back in midfield and surged forward before releasing Seityasen Singh down the right. The winger provided the perfect low cross for Nandhakumar to then tap-in with Mumbai’s defence caught by surprise with the counter-attack.

Going behind so early force Mumbai to up the tempo but the side failed to find much joy in attack with Delhi holding their defensive shape pretty well. Everton Santos, Balwant, Emana and Vieira all tried their luck from distance to no avail with space behind the defence hard to come by.

Marcio Rosario came close for the visitors with a free-kick towards the half-hour mark but his deflected effort sailed just over the crossbar for a corner. The hosts meanwhile, were content to hit Mumbai on the break with their pacy and nimble attackers.

The visitors had a great chance to level the scores right at the stroke of half-time after an error from Pritam allowed Emana to feed Sail Tavora behind the Delhi defence. Tavora thought his toe-poke had tied it as it sailed past Dynamos custodian Xabier but Pratik made an excellent goal-line clearance to deny the visitors.

Guimaraes made one change at half-time, bringing on Leonardo Costa for Fabricio Rosario. The visitors were level within five minutes of the second period after a dreadful error from Xabier. Balwant cut inside to his right before unleashing a tame shot at the Dynamos goal where the Spanish custodian failed to gather cleanly while diving low to his left. Everton Santos was on hand to tap-in from close range.

Balwant was in his elements in the second period and could have scored a brilliant left-footed goal minutes later were it not for an excellent reflex save from Xabier. The hosts’ defence was coming under increasing pressure as Balwant, Santos and substitute Leonardo Costa began to find a lot more joy.

Miguel Angel Portugal replaced Xabier with Arnab Das Sharma with 20 minutes to go so that Kalu Uche could come in for Nandhakumar as he searched for a winner The replacement goalkeeper was immediately called into action by a left-footed missile from Leonardo Costa and did well to keep out the Brazilian’s effort with the help of the crossbar.

The attacking intent paid off in the 74th minute when Matias Mirabaje’s stunner of a rocket-strike put Delhi ahead on the night once again. Seityasen Singh laid it off for the Uruguayan after challenging in the box and he struck the ball as sweetly as one can to beat a hapless Amrinder.

The hosts went down to ten men when Pratik was sent off for a second yellow after fouling Everton Santos. However, the visitors returned the favour minutes later when Sahil Tavora brought down Arana from behind inside the box with only Amrinder to beat. Tavora was given his marching orders as the Spaniard stepped up from the spot himself to make it 3-1.

Arana there turned provider for Kalu Uche after being released down the right-flank. His inch-perfect cross required the Nigerian to just apply a simple tap-in to make it 4-1. It was the Nigerian’s 11th goal of the season and his ninth in Dynamos’ last seven encounters.

There would be one more goal for Lallianzuala Chhangte in injury-time as Mumbai City’s playoff hopes were dealt the ultimate deal knell.