Paul Put closing in on Guinea's job after quitting Harambee Stars job

Former Harambee Stars Coach, Paul Put is closing in on a deal with Guinea Football Federation.

Put resigned from his position in a huff last week, citing personal reasons, but the Belgian may be confirmed as the new Syli national head coach according to reports from Guinea.

According to media reports back in Guinea, Put is understood to have met with the Guinean Football Federation president who is said to prefer the Belgian over five other names on the shortlist.

“Guinea FA president met the Secretary-General of the Minister of Sports on Monday about a short list of six with particular emphasis on the case of Paul Put,” Guineafoot.info quoted a source.

Put left the Kenyan job, having serviced only four months of his two year deal with Football Kenya Federation.

The 61-years former Burkina Faso National team boss, signed for the Harambee Stars job last November.