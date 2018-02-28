Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu ready to return to action for Amiens

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu is eagerly anticipating his return to action following an ankle injury he picked up earlier in the month.

The South Africa international, who has been enjoying life in French Ligue 1, has become a prominent figure at Amines, but he has been sidelined for several games with the injury.

However, Zungu is back after shaking up the injury and could potentially make his long-awaited return on the weekend when The Unicorns face off against Stade Rennais.

“I’m looking forward to playing again. It hasn’t been easy for us in the past few matches but the aim is to collect as many points as possible to stay in Ligue 1,” Zungu told SunSport.

“I’m fully fit and ready to return to the field whenever the coach calls on me. I’m here in France to play and I’ll give everything to get myself in a position to play,” he concluded.

Zungu’s return could not have come at a better time for Amiens, who currently find themselves in 15th position on the table and with their current fortunes seeing them win only one of their last five league encounters, they are in danger of falling into the relegation zone.

Nonetheless, after Amiens returned to winning ways against Nantes this past weekend, Zungu will hope that his return could signal a change of fortunes at the club.

The 25-year-old, who made his move to France at the beginning of the season from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes, has continued his impressive form allotting 17 league appearances out of a possible 27 games, finding the back of the net on just once.

Zungu will hope to return to form as soon as possible as the club is headed for what could be a defining period for them this season as they have the likes of PSG and Olympique Lyonnais and Monaco still to play before the end of the season.