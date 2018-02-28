Olivier Giroud admits to having left Arsenal with “unfinished business” and is determined to right his Premier League wrongs with Chelsea.

Giroud reveals Arsenal regret he intends to resolve at Chelsea

The France international brought a five-and-a-half-year stint with the Gunners to a close during the January transfer window.

A deadline day switch saw him cross London, with Chelsea acquiring a proven performer who had plundered more than 100 goals for their local rivals.

Giroud was, however, to leave Emirates Stadium with just three FA Cup winners’ medals to show for his efforts and he is eager to land English football’s biggest prize after trading red for blue.

"I don't know if we can really call it a regret but I have a little feeling of unfinished business because I would really have liked to have won the Premier League with Arsenal," the 31-year-old told SFR Sport.

"You don't just wipe away five-and-a-half years like that. I have said it often enough - it was my ultimate goal.

"Having said that, it's not over, I'm still in the Premier League, now I'm at Chelsea. For this year, I think it's over for the title, but next year, we'll come to it with great ambitions.

"I still want to win it before I end my career."

Giroud penned an 18-month contract with Chelsea after completing an £18 million move.

He has already opened his account for new employers, in an FA Cup clash with Hull City, but still has plenty to prove if he is to see regular game time and chase down his ultimate goals.

A 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in their latest outing has dropped the Blues out of the Premier League’s top four, while a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter means Antonio Conte’s side face the unenviable challenge of having to score at Camp Nou in the return date on March 14.