Gardner Seale: Orlando Pirates are not favourites to beat Kaizer Chiefs

Although many subscribe to the notion that you are as good as your last game in football, former Kaizer Chiefs defender Rudolph 'Gardner' Seale begs to differ.

The Bafana Bafana legend shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated 163rd Soweto Derby this weekend where Orlando Pirates will host Amakhosi in a league tie.

He said in a match of this magnitude, previous results will count for nothing, but he feels a team capable of settling down quickly will walk away with all the points on offer at the FNB Stadium.

Seale further said the match will be a cracker as both sides are chasing the full three points on the day.

“I expect a tough match and that is definite because both sides have a mission this season, but look, it is tough to predict a derby,” Seale told Goal.

“To many, they will say Pirates are favourites as they beat Chippa, but for me, you cannot just conclude based on that,” noted the legend.

“Pirates played well on Sunday and they have great attacking players and we saw Chiefs drawing at home to Celtic. That was disappointing, but one cannot undermine the quality of Celtic as they also have good players,” he said.

Looking at Steve Komphela’s men who could feature, including the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Teenage Hadebe, Daniel Cardoso and Philani Zulu at the back, Seale reseverd high praise for the Amakhosi defence that has kept 12 clean sheets in the league this season.

On the other hand, he acknowledged Leonardo Castro’s quality upfront, saying the Colombian is used to such big games during his days at Chloorkop with Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Luvuyo Memela and Justin Shonga did exceptionally for the Buccaneers against Chippa United, Seale feels there could be a new hero on the day, suggesting that in-form players turn to disappear in Soweto Derby matches.

“I think we must credit the coach Komphela for his work on the defence; they are solid and have been together for a while,” added the 51-year-old.

“Look, Justin) Shonga) and the likes of (Luvuyo) Memela are great and they don’t fear their opponents, but football is different. You will be shocked to see them absent on the day and someone else can be their hero. So, I want to say the defence must be kept unchanged unless there are injuries or suspensions,” asserts the Soweto-born legend.

“Coming to Castro, he is good, skillful, has pace and is experienced when it comes to big games – I believe he will do well when given a chance. All in all, I can say it will be a big match that is hard to predict, but there will be a winner this time around,” concluded the former SuperSport United left-back.