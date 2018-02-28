First-half goals from Asier Dipanda and Akram Moghrabi sealed full points for Mohun Bagan against an ineffective Indian Arrows at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

I-League 2017-18: Mohun Bagan ease past Indian Arrows to register dominant win

Luis Norton de Matos made as many as five changes from the side that lost 3-0 against Aizawl FC. Jitendra Singh, Amarjit Kiyam, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP and Asish Rai returned to the first 11 in the stead of Namgyal Bhutia, Jeakson Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Suresh Singh and Boris Singh.

Sankarlal Chakraborty, on the other hand, made just the one change by bringing in Rana Gharami in place of Kinshuk Debnath after the latter had a difficult outing in the 3-2 win over NEROCA FC.

Arrows goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill saw Akram Moghrabi lob the ball onto the roof his goal in the first chance that befell the Kolkatan outfit in the seventh minute.

Two minutes later, Amarjit forced a save off Shilton Paul from a chance created by Rahim after Nongdamba Naorem and Rahul KP started the move from their own half.

Azharuddin Mallick and Nikhil Kadam ran rings around the Arrows box while Cameron Watson and Yuta Kinowaki controlled the midfield and the deadlock was finally broken in the 26th minute.

Jitendra failed to read Watson's long ball into the box as Dipanda sneaked in quite easily to find back of the net with a half-volley to give Mohun Bagan the lead.





Sankarlal's men made it 2-0 a few minutes before half-time when Moghrabi connected to a cross from the left by Gurjinder Kumar, who had replaced Ricky Lallawmmawia. The Arrows defence was caught napping as the Lebanese finished across the face of goal.

Kadam swung in a couple of teasing crosses from the right around the hour mark, with Dipanda's header coming off the upright on the far side from one of them and the other being too close to Gill.

Anwar Ali missed his target from a low volley after Naorem's cross from the left was brought down by Rahul in the box in the 62nd minute.

10 minutes later, Rahul had an opportunity to pull one back but the right winger sent his shot over the bar from the edge of the box from Tangri's pass. Bagan cruised to a win as Arrows failed to threaten in the dying moments of the game.

