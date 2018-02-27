Ghana would have to wait until May to join the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations to hold in Niger.

Ghana to face Algeria/Tunisia in U-20 Afcon qualifiers

The development comes in the wake of the qualifying draw on Monday, which had the Black Satellites drawing a bye for the first round set for April.

The three-time champions are set to face the winners of the Algeria-Tunisia decider for a place in the third and final round in July.

Seven teams are expected to join the hosts for the final championship.

The Satellite will be hoping to make a return to the U-20 Afcon after failing to qualify for the last edition in 2017.

At their last appearance in Senegal in 2015, the side finished third behind winners Nigeria and the hosts.

The 2019 tournament will serve as qualifiers for the Under-20 World Cup later next year.