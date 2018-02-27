Lwandamina demands focus from his squad

Yanga head coach George Lwandamina has called on his squad to be focused as they prepare to take on Mtwara based Ndanda FC at Nagwanda Stadium on Wednesday.



Yanga sit second on the table eight points adrift Simba SC with a game in hand while Ndanda FC sit above the relegation zone three points clear.

Speaking to Goal, Lwandamina said that they must be focused for their game and prepare in the right way because they are going to face one among the strong sides away from home.

“We must be focused for the game and to prepare in the right way, Ndanda FC is one among the tough opponent especially in their home ground,” said Lwandamina.

While Ndanda FC had a shock exit in the Azam Sports Federation Cup, Yanga booked their place in the quarter final following their away 2-1 victory against Maji Maji on Sunday. When the two teams met in Dar es Salaam in the first round, Yanga took all three points following 1-0 win.

Yanga’s Thaban Kamusoko, Donald Ngoma, Amiss Tambwe, Vincent Andrew, Gadiel Michael, Yohana Nkomola and Obrey Chirwa remain absent.





Meanwhile, Ndanda FC has warned Yanga not to expect easy match. The Media Communication Officer, Idrissa Bandari said that they are already prepared to host Yanga and they are very eager to come up with a victory. Bandari revealed that they have no fresh injury concerns.

“Yanga is one among the good team in the Ligi Kuu, we prepare to give them a good challenge and our main goal is to win a game,” said Bandari.