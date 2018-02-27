Many fans raised eyebrows when AFC Leopards signed midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth last month.

‘Gattuso’ again! AFC Leopards midfielder abscond training

The former Tusker, Sofapaka and Gor Mahia man is well known for his disciplinary issues which many fans thought coach Robert Matano will tame.

However, it seems things are not going as projected for the usual habits are now back. According to a close source at The Den, the defensive midfielder has already fallen out with the technical bench.

“Gattuso’ has been skipping training sessions for the team, and he is not in good records with the coach after being spotted with Gor Mahia players and fans a day before the 1-0 defeat to the same opponent.”

Goal understands that the player has already been summoned by the club’s disciplinary committee to answer to latest allegations.