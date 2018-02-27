ATK assistant coach Basta Roy spoke about trying to improve their performance as they prepare to take on FC Goa in Goa on Wednesday.

ISL 2017-18: No excuses for ATK, says Bastab Roy

ATK surrendered a two-goal lead to allow Delhi to clinch an incredible 4-3 win in their last game and Roy wants his team to move on from that result.

"We are struggling this year, that is true. We want to try and improve to move forward," said Roy, who refused to discuss ATK's season. "This is not the right time to discuss what is right and what is wrong. In the last game, there are no excuses for us. Something went wrong in the last 15-20 minutes."

The Kolkata-based side has been struggling with injuries and Ryan Taylor became the latest casualty when he picked up an injury in their last game. On a positive note, goalkeeper Debjit Majumder has been ruled fit.

"Only Ryan Taylor is injured. Debjit is fully fit. No other concerns."

Speaking about their opponents, Roy feels that it will be an end-to-end affair since Goa are still in the race for top-four.

"FC Goa are a well-balanced side. They are still in the run for top-four. We will try to give our best. It is a must-win them for them. I think it will be a good, open match for the spectators."

