AFC Leopards midfielder put Sofapaka on notice

Ulinzi Stars slayer, Mervin Nabwire has put Sofapaka on notice ahead of the mid-week Kenyan Premier League match with AFC Leopards.

Sofapaka will host Ingwe at Narok Sub-County Stadium in a must-win match for both sides.

Sofapaka lost to Mathare United last week and anything less than a win will be disastrous for Coach Sam Timbe.

Nabwire broke the hearts of Ulinzi Stars' fans with an extra time goal to hand Ingwe a slim win last Sunday.

“I’m feeling positive for the upcoming challenge,” Nabwire warned ahead of the Saturday duel.

Sofapaka are currently 15th on the log with three points, six places below AFC Leopards, who have a point more.