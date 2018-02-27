ATK travel for their final away game of the ISL season as they face an opponent against whom they have never lost in four seasons – FC Goa.

Game ISL 2017-18: FC Goa v ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview FC Goa v ATK

Date

Wednesday, February 28

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

FC GOA:

Injured: Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Kalu Uche, Matias Mirabaje

ATK:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Ferran Corominas, Lanzarote

GAME PREVIEW

The mood in the FC Goa camp will be full of confidence after their 4-0 victory over FC Pune City on Sunday. Such was their dominance over their opponents that they could have easily scored another four had it not been for Vishal Kaith’s important saves.

Hugo Boumous has repaid the faith shown by Sergio Lobera with a virtuoso performance where he won a penalty, scored the second goal, created the third with a brilliant back-heel and also struck the crossbar. The Moroccan midfielder will now have to build on the display last weekend when they take on a hapless ATK outfit.

The good news for the home team is that Edu Bedia will be back in contention for a start but Ahmed Jahouh will miss the tie due to suspension. Pronay Halder will once again start in central midfield, a move which adds solidity to their team. The India international is known for his physicality and rarely do opponents run past him without being tackled.

Lobera will be pleased to see Ferran Corominas back amongst goals and the Spaniard will look to get on the score-sheet to further increase his tally in order to win the Golden Boot.

The last time these two sides played, ATK started off better and should have gone ahead by at least three goals. However, their 1-0 slender lead was cancelled and Goa were denied a legitimate penalty.

ATK have been struggling all through the season. They fired coach Teddy Sheringham back in January and since then they have managed to earn just a single point in six matches.

Interim coach Ashley Westwood too hasn’t had much luck with regards to changing their fortunes. Injuries have been an issue but questions also need to be asked about some of their signings.

They have signed South African winger Sibongakonke Mbatha who can constantly harry the full-backs with his pace and trickery. Robbie Keane is finally fit and is coming on the back of scoring two in Delhi.

However, despite being 3-1 up in Delhi, they went on to lose 4-3 in what was an abject display in the final 30 minutes by their defence. Certainly some of their players will struggle to find clubs next season unless of course, there are other teams who want to take a gamble.

Their only hope is to avoid finishing at the bottom of the ISL table.

Can Goa heap further misery on the Kolkata outfit or will Westwood’s team pull off a surprise?