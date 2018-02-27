Lukaku and Martial equal record for Man United's most prolific combination in a single season

News

Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial have equalled the record for Manchester United's most prolific combination in a single Premier League season.

The two forwards are proving to be a deadly duo for the Red Devils, combining once again during their side's 2-1 league victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Martial set up Lukaku for United's equaliser before the Belgium international assisted Jesse Lingard for the all-important winner at Old Trafford.

It was the third time in the 2017/18 Premier League season to date that Martial had set up for Lukaku, who has equally assisted the Frenchman three times, for a goal.

And their combination is now the joint-highest for United in a single Premier League season, featuring alongside some of the greatest names to ever pull on the club's colours.

READ MORE: Pep defends decision to wear yellow ribbon

READ MORE: Mourinho says United have special attitude



Martial and Lukaku's combination of six goals (three goals and assists apiece) matches eight previous tallies in United's history in the Premier League era. 





























































SeasonPlayer 1Player 2P1 to P2 assistsP2 to P1 assistsTotal
1994Eric CantonaRyan Giggs426
1997Eric CantonaOle Gunnar Solskjaer426
2000Andrew ColeDavid Beckham156
2004Ruud van NistelrooyRyan Giggs156
2006Park Ji-SungWayne Rooney516
2008Carlos TevezCristiano Ronaldo336
2009Cristiano RonaldoWayne Rooney426
2016Anthony MartialWayne Rooney426
2018Anthony MartialRomelu Lukaku336

Martial and Lukaku are also the joint-best partnership out of all 20 Premier League clubs in the 17/18 campaign so far.




































Player 1Player 2P1 to P2 assistsP2 to P1 assistsTotal
Cesar AzpilicuetaAlvaro Morata606
Mohamed SalahRoberto Firmino336
Anthony MartialRomelu Lukaku336
Mohamed SalahSadio Mane145
Kevin De BruyneSergio Aguero505
Anthony MartialPaul Pogba145

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata have also combined six times, alongside Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Martial is not too far behind in a different combination, having linked up five times with Paul Pogba so far this season as well.

