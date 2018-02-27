Lukaku and Martial equal record for Man United's most prolific combination in a single season

Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial have equalled the record for Manchester United's most prolific combination in a single Premier League season.
The two forwards are proving to be a deadly duo for the Red Devils, combining once again during their side's 2-1 league victory over Chelsea on Sunday.
Martial set up Lukaku for United's equaliser before the Belgium international assisted Jesse Lingard for the all-important winner at Old Trafford.
It was the third time in the 2017/18 Premier League season to date that Martial had set up for Lukaku, who has equally assisted the Frenchman three times, for a goal.
And their combination is now the joint-highest for United in a single Premier League season, featuring alongside some of the greatest names to ever pull on the club's colours.
Martial and Lukaku's combination of six goals (three goals and assists apiece) matches eight previous tallies in United's history in the Premier League era.
|Season
|Player 1
|Player 2
|P1 to P2 assists
|P2 to P1 assists
|Total
|1994
|Eric Cantona
|Ryan Giggs
|4
|2
|6
|1997
|Eric Cantona
|Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|4
|2
|6
|2000
|Andrew Cole
|David Beckham
|1
|5
|6
|2004
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Ryan Giggs
|1
|5
|6
|2006
|Park Ji-Sung
|Wayne Rooney
|5
|1
|6
|2008
|Carlos Tevez
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|3
|3
|6
|2009
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Wayne Rooney
|4
|2
|6
|2016
|Anthony Martial
|Wayne Rooney
|4
|2
|6
|2018
|Anthony Martial
|Romelu Lukaku
|3
|3
|6
Martial and Lukaku are also the joint-best partnership out of all 20 Premier League clubs in the 17/18 campaign so far.
|Player 1
|Player 2
|P1 to P2 assists
|P2 to P1 assists
|Total
|Cesar Azpilicueta
|Alvaro Morata
|6
|0
|6
|Mohamed Salah
|Roberto Firmino
|3
|3
|6
|Anthony Martial
|Romelu Lukaku
|3
|3
|6
|Mohamed Salah
|Sadio Mane
|1
|4
|5
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Sergio Aguero
|5
|0
|5
|Anthony Martial
|Paul Pogba
|1
|4
|5
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata have also combined six times, alongside Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
Martial is not too far behind in a different combination, having linked up five times with Paul Pogba so far this season as well.