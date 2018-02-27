Kenyan international Masoud Juma's move to South Africa Premier League could be in the region of Sh10 million.

Is this what Cape Town City FC paid for Masoud Juma?

Masoud joined Absa Premier League side, Cape Town City FC from Kariobangi Sharks last January.

But Goal has since learnt that Masoud Juma market value is pegged at Sh10 million (90, 000 USD).

According to football transfer portal, transfer market, Cape Town City FC coughed out close to Sh10 million in the well-kept transfer secret by both clubs.

Kariobangi Sharks chairman Nick Mwendwa revealed that the club received a ‘good deal’ on Masoud’s moved to Cape Town City but never divulged the figure.

The former Bandari, Shabana and Sony Sugar FC player joined Cape Town City on January 6.

Masoud Juma scored 17 goals for Kariobangi Sharks in the 2017 season to be crowned the top scorer.