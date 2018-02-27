Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo has bemoaned the team’s disallowed goal against AFC Leopards.

Ulinzi Stars cry foul after disallowed goal against AFC Leopards

A last minute goal courtesy of Marvin Nabwire handed AFC Leopards a 2-1 victory over the soldiers’ in a league match played at Thika Stadium on Sunday.

Despite losing the match, coach Nyaudo was not impressed with officiating and has blamed match official for denying his side a clean goal. “We played well but had a genuine goal disallowed; I can’t blame my players at all.

“I think they gave their all in the game and we can only work to motivate them. We will continue pushing and giving our best and hope results can go our way in coming games,” Nyaudo told the club website.

While he lauded his players for a good show, the coach pointed out that his defenders ceded crucial ground in the run-up to AFC Leopards’ first goal, scored by Jaffary Odeny, and that changed the entire course of the match.

“We had a defensive mix up in conceding the first goal and we will address that, definitely.”

Ulinzi Stars will face Tusker in their next league assignment this weekend.