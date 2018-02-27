Usain Bolt has revealed which football team he has signed for after announcing he will play at Soccer Aid 2018 at Old Trafford.

Usain Bolt to play at Old Trafford in 2018 Soccer Aid charity match

The fanatical Manchester United fan, and fastest man on the planet, will captain the 'Rest of the World' XI against Robbie Williams' 'England' side on Sunday, June 10.

Soccer Aid has previously featured such footballing luminaries as Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Peter Schmeichel, along with celebs such as Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson and James McAvoy.

“It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June, and play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable," he told United's official website.

"I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd, so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them!

"I’ve got a pretty special celebration planned for when I score, by the way.

"My team is going to be unbeatable – and Soccer Aid for Unicef is counting on your support to make a difference to thousands of children around the world. Come and join in the fun!”