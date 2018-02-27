Government to pump in Sh40 million for Harambee Stars

The Government will pump in Sh40 million to help Harambee Stars prepare adequately for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Stars have five fixtures in the lengthy qualifiers that kicked-off in June 2017 and will run until March 2019.

Kenya is set to host Ghana’s Black Stars in September, followed by a home and away fixtures against Ethiopia in October, then host Sierra Leone a month later, before winding up the campaign with an away trip to Ghana in March 2018.

According to Football Kenya Federation president, Nick Mwendwa, the national government will take care of the team’s preparation as the country seeks for her first ticket to the continental stage since 2004.

“I took up the leadership of the Federation when there was a bad relationship between FKF and the government; the days when players used to eat biscuits at the Airport.

"But that has since changed and the government has committed 400,000 US Dollars (Sh40m) for Harambee Stars preparation for the Afcon qualifiers,” Mwendwa said during an interview with KTN.

Mwendwa also revealed that the federation will unveil new Harambee Stars coach in the ‘next 10 days’ to replace Paul Put, who resigned two weeks ago.

“In the next ten days, we are going to unveil a new coach, even better than what we had previously.”