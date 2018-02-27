While Orlando Pirates trail Mamelodi Sundowns on the Premier Soccer League table by four points, coach Milutin Sredojevic remains defiant that they are not title contenders.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are title favourites

‘Micho’ was speaking to reporters after leading his charges to a 4-2 win over Chippa United in the league on Sunday.

The former Uganda coach insists the title belongs to log leaders Sundowns as well as the third-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

He said Pitso Mosimane, who spent five years with the Brazilians and Steve Komphela, who has been with Chiefs for three years, are both favourites to win the coveted prize.

The Soweto giants have made a strong statement in as far as the title race is concerned. They have scored eight goals in three matches in all competitions and scoring goals seems to be their strong point so far.

“It is logical that a coach (Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane) who has been in charge of his team for the last five years is top of the table‚” Sredojevic said.

“A coach who has been there for three years can also suppose something. We are just eight months and a work in progress,” adds the Serbian mentor.

"Instead of talking big and threatening‚ to which we have no right‚ we are a work in progress. We are extremely proud that we are having an extremely good group of players that are ready to die a little for the badge and for the jersey,” he said.

Speaking about his players, Sredojevic expressed delight after his players fought hard against the Chilli Boys, who scored first at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“They are ready to individually improve and to improve for the team. Instead of talking big‚ we are dealing with criteria and standards that will possibly make us be title contenders,” added the coach.

“We enjoy working with our team. Our players are extremely committed‚ dedicated and hard working to improve individually and as a team. Let others who are five and three years respectively with their teams think about the league and about being title contenders. We shall deal with criteria and standards‚” concluded Sredojevic.