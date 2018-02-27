Confederation of African Football (Caf) have appointed Egyptian referee to officiate Gor Mahia v Esperance Caf Champions League match.

Egyptian referee to officiate Gor Mahia v Esperance Caf match

Egyptian referee Gehad Zaghloul Grisha will handle the first leg against the Tunisian giants on March 7 at Machakos Stadium. Grisha will be assisted by Moroccan Redouane Achik and Sudanese Waleed Ahmed Ali.

K’Ogalo were drawn to face the Tunisian outfit after eliminating Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea on a 3-1 aggregate. Gor Mahia won the first leg 2-0 at home before forcing a 1-1 draw away in Malabo.

Esperance qualified in an even bigger fashion as after drawing 1-1 with ASAC Concord of Mauritania in the first leg in Nouakchott, they prevailed 5-0 over the islanders in the decider in Tunis to sail through 6-1 on aggregate.

Gor Mahia were humiliated by the Tunisian side 8-2 on aggregate in the same stage in 2014.

Esperance won both meetings - 3-2 at Nyayo Stadium before recording an emphatic 5-0 victory at Stade Olympique Rades in the return leg fixture.