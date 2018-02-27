Fornaroli taking recovery inch by inch

Some days Bruno Fornaroli feels the pain. Some days he feels great.

Melbourne City's Bruno Fornaroli wants Friday's A-League derby to be his full return from injury.

Tuesday was one of the latter.

"I trained today and I am feeling amazing," he said.

It's all part and parcel of recovering from his broken ankle, which came with serious ligament damage in August.

It's only this month that Melbourne City have seen their A-League goal-scoring powerhouse back in action.

He has made substitute appearances against Sydney FC and Perth Glory, two losses, as he edges towards a full return.

The golden boot winner wants Friday night's derby to be that first start.

"I think I am ready," he said.

"I work hard outside the pitch to try not to lose my feet ... my mind is free now so I can play.

"I am training every day with pain. Sometimes the pain leaves me alone, sometimes it's harder to me.

"But I have to work every day with my ankle and try to do everything well to prepare everything for the game."

Fornaroli suffered the injury in Sydney on FFA Cup duty.

He said he originally lied to his pregnant wife about the severity of the break until he was back in Melbourne.

"When I got to hospital and they said your ankle is broken, and you have to have surgery, my wife was pregnant at that time, so at first I think about my family and try to call her and say, 'Look nothing happened. I am all right'," he said.

"I think about my family first. Inside it was not easy.

"When this happened it wasn't a good time but it's part of football. You have to take it. You have to go out and try to do everything to come back better."

On the field, the Uruguayan wasn't missed in the opening months of the season as on-loan replacement Ross McCormack scored 14 goals in 17 starts.

Now the Aston Villa striker has returned to England, there's a gap in City's forward line that coach Warren Joyce needs to fill.

Joyce won't be rushed.

The first-season A-League coach has fielded Marcin Budzinski, who is more of a No.10, up front during the past month as he allows Fornaroli a cautious approach to his rehabilitation.

And Fornaroli's declaration of readiness for Friday night won't push the Englishman into fielding his star man before time.

"I still need minutes to get 110 per cent," Fornaroli said.

"I have to stay ready. I try to do everything to play."